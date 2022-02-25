Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.42 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.01. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.