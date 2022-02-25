Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Price Target at C$42.54

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNC. increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$28.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,806. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.84. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$24.70 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

