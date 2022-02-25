Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) PT at $435.67

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.67.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GS traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.98. 104,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,628. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

