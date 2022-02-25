Analyzing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) & Its Rivals

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: KFFB – Get Rating) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.65% 4.23% 0.66% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors 19.98% 8.27% 0.94%

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 148.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors 408 1720 1439 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million $1.82 million 28.71 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors $823.17 million $119.92 million 8.33

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp peers beat Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

