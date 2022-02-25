AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 0.21.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

