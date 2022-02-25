Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,602.50 ($48.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £48.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,695.50 ($50.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,305.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,048.38.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

