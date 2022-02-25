Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives $3,161.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

AAUKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.