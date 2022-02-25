Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.76

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 139.46 ($1.90). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.88), with a volume of 242,594 shares trading hands.

APF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.75.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($146,742.83). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($23,010.34). Insiders have sold 948,000 shares of company stock worth $132,810,000 in the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

