Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.76

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 139.46 ($1.90). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.88), with a volume of 242,594 shares trading hands.
APF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.75.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
