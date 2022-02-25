AnRKey X ($ANRX) Market Cap Hits $8.20 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $189,098.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.72 or 0.06750276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.23 or 0.99802999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00047626 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

