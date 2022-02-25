ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.64-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.57. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.