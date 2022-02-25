ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ANSS opened at $316.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $278.22 and a 12 month high of $413.89.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
