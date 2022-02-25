ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSS opened at $316.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.57. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $278.22 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

