Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,370.50 ($18.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

