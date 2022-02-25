Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,381.50 ($18.79) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,359.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,404.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

