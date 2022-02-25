Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $13.95 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $259.95 million and $20.36 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.95 or 0.00035811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

