Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $288.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.02 and a 200-day moving average of $290.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

