APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $44.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

APA stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

