Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,395,000 after buying an additional 456,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,726,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,406,000 after buying an additional 982,951 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 375,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,864,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,834,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

