Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
