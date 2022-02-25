Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

