Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 7,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 351,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

