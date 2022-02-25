AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. 216,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Several analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

