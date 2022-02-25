Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of APPN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 153,250 shares of company stock worth $8,680,600. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

