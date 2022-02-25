Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. 30,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,839. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 153,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,600. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Appian by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

