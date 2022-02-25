Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $163.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.