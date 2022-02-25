Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading 4% Higher

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 162,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 140,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.