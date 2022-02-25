AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $121.02. 12,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

