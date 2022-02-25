Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

