ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 101,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,803,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.
MT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
