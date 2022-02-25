Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Archrock worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Archrock by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.13 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

