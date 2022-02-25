Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

