Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 151.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

AHH stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

