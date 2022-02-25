Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.30 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

