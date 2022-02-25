ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $785.33 million, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 923.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

