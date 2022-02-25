Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury Sells 52,993 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARW stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

