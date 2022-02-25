Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury Sells 52,993 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ARW stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
