Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.06

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 725908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

