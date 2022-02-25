Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,311 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SiTime stock traded up $21.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 432,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,517. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after purchasing an additional 823,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

