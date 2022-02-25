Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $169.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE AJG traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.42. 895,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

