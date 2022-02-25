Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 13.8%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.38. 98,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,441,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock worth $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $7,677,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

