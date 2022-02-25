ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.33 ($56.48).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,450 ($33.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get ASOS alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.18), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($8,073,230.80).

ASOS stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,891 ($25.72). 376,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,198. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,787 ($24.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,193.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,720.01.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.