Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.15. 42,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

