Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.86. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.