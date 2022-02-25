Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Michael Moule Buys 2,000 Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Michael Moule bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £3,920 ($5,331.16).

AJG opened at GBX 186 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £77.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 181.04 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

