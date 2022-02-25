Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.