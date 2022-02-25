Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.