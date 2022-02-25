Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 2.77% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15.

