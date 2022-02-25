Atria Investments LLC Purchases 14,841 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

