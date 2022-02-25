Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,402 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.