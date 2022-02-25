Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of AUD stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1,706,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Audacy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Audacy during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

