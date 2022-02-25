Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $682.20

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 682.20 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 615.40 ($8.37). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 631.40 ($8.59), with a volume of 2,853,305 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.86) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 598 ($8.13) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.08) to GBX 860 ($11.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.63).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 682.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 660.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.10.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

