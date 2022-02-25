Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $218.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.17. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

